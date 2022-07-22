This July, 36 artists across 12 different sites are inviting the public into their studios and workshops to see first-hand the vibrancy and range of creative work in the Red Wing area.
This scenic river town has earned a reputation as a growing artistic community, featuring public art, performances and galleries more commonly found in cities many times its size. Explore the arts and the area during the free, weekend-long Red Wing Area Studio Tour on July 30 & 31, presented by the Anderson Center and Red Wing Arts. Both organizations are committed to fostering connections between artists while presenting the public with an opportunity to explore the gateway to the Driftless Region through the eyes of the many talented creatives that help shape the region’s unique culture.
On this self-guided studio tour, visitors can see glassblowing and wheel-thrown pottery demonstrations, visit private studios overlooking the Mississippi River Valley, and experience a wide range of artistic styles and media that include painting, cast sculpture, ceramics, photography, jewelry and textiles.
Nature and wildlife photographer Deb Lee Carson will be opening her farm, an experience in itself, to visitors.
“I am very excited to be a part of a talented collection of artists willing to share our intimate, creative space with our neighbors, along with the local and surrounding communities,” said Carson.
Dan Wiemer, a well known painter and instructor is excited to invite the community into his studio to experience his creative process firsthand.
“We live in a very creative area, where each artist sets up their space differently," said Wiemer. "I’m fascinated to see how other artists set up their studio; seeing their space and the tools they use helps me better understand and connect to their artwork.”
Anderson Center Executive and Artistic Director Stephanie Rogers stated, “As a curator, it’s such a privilege to be able to do studio visits with artists. Talking to an artist in their studio is the best way to understand the creative process and the craft that goes into a work of art. It is one of my favorite things to do, and I’m thrilled to share these experiences with visitors and community members."
Emily Guida Foos, Executive Director of Red Wing Arts shared, “An important component of this tour is connection: visitors connecting with artists through process and creation and connecting with this region that these artists have made synonymous with art. With this partnership, our organizations can support these artists by providing this event to grow our area’s creative economy.”
Attendees are also invited to celebrate the event and the artists with a rooftop reception from 6-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, at the Anderson Center. The reception will feature live music by Miss Myra & the Moonshiners and the Debbie Briggs Vintage Jazz Combo. General admission tickets to the reception are $10 and admission is free for members of the Anderson Center, members of Red Wing Arts and youth under 18.
Participating artists
- Chap Achen
- Heidi Bacon
- Deb Berg-Carmine
- Deb Lee Carson
- Lynn Brown
- Sam Brown
- Lindsey Cherek
- Max Cora
- Gail Dahlberg
- Christy Dickinson
- Featherstone Pottery (Tom Larkin)
- Angela Foley
- Full Circle Glassworks (Johnathan Oien)
- Gita Ghei
- Ashley Hise
- David Husom
- Kevin Ihrke
- Art Kenyon
- Heather Lawrenz
- Sally Manzano
- Jeff McDowell
- David Meixner
- B-J Norman
- Matt Palmer
- Sue Pariseau
- Gina Rippentrop
- W.P. Rodman
- Ann-Marie Rose
- Trudi Schaefer
- Clare Schuster
- Peggy Simonson
- Mary Stroeing
- Dan Wiemer
- Susan Weigenant
- Cynthia Weitzel
- John Wells.
The Red Wing Area Studio Tour is supported by the Red Wing Port Authority, WINGS Foundation, Moondance Inn, Sievers Creative, Helmer Printing, Red Wing Chevrolet Buick, and Liberty's Restaurant & Lounge. The Tour is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a Minnesota State Arts Board Operating Support grant, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts & cultural heritage fund.
