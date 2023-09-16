During a long school day, an art class can be a student's highlight in their schedules.
This year Burnside Elementary's art teacher Leah Harris was nominated for a statewide award that recognizes art educators.
Art educators in the Red Wing School District are committed to bringing creativity into the classroom while connecting with each student.
“My favorite part of teaching is being able to connect with the students on a different level and through new mediums,” Harris said. “Being able to connect with them through art and being able to connect with so many different students is the best part of the job.”
Harris has over 500 students and she spends the school year cultivating connections with them more each day.
The work Harris does to connect with her students has not gone unnoticed, she was nominated by the Red Wing High School art teacher Kristin Bray.
“I was not expecting a nomination, so it is strange to have all of this recognition, but it is very validating,” Harris said. “All of the teachers I work with here are so amazing, I feel like they are the reason why I can do my job so great because they are also so great.”
Each year the Art Education of Minnesota recognizes art educators from across the state with various awards. Harris was nominated for the Elementary Art Education Award.
Although she did not take home the award this year, the nomination is active for two years, giving her the opportunity to be recognized during next year’s award cycle.
Harris isn’t disappointed that she didn’t take home the award this year, especially after finding out that this year’s winner was a mentor to her during her time in student teaching.
“The person who actually won out of all of Minnesota was the person I did my student teaching with. It was so great to see her win because that is where I learned so much of what I know and do now,” Harris said.
Harris knew she wanted to work with kids and with art, so becoming a teacher was just the right fit for her. Now she has been teaching in the district for four years and taught art in other cities across Minnesota prior to coming to Red Wing.
“I knew that I loved working with kids and I love art, so it was kind of a no-brainer for me that this is what I wanted to do,” Harris said.
Art class was the highlight of her school days when she was growing up.
“My art teachers throughout school were the reason why I loved school. I loved going to art class,” Harris said.
Being nominated helped her to realize she was doing something right, and she is motivated to continue bringing her best to her students each day.
“It feels like I am doing the right thing and being a good teacher. It also feels like I have so much support,” Harris said. “It is so great being at a school and in a district that loves the arts so much.”
The strong art community within Red Wing drew Harris to the city.
“The art community here was one of the reasons I wanted to move to Red Wing. Seeing all of the art-centered events that we have that other places don’t have has made me realize how lucky we are to have that in our community,” Harris said.
Harris reminds her students during every single class that the most important thing they can do is to try their best. This is a value she upholds in her teaching.
“Something I tell my students in every single class is that we are all at different levels and I just want them to do their best at their level. Their best is going to look different than someone else’s best,” Harris said. “I like to focus on encouraging my students to express themselves through their artwork and creating something that is unique to themselves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.