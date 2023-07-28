Last year the public was invited into dozens of artist studios for the first Red Wing Area Studio Tour.
This year the Anderson Center at Tower View and Red Wing Arts are again inviting the community to talk with artists and learn about local art in a weekend studio tour.
“The Anderson Center at Tower View and Red Wing Arts are inviting the public to explore the creative spirit of the Red Wing area during the free, weekend-long Red Wing Area Studio Tour on July 29 and 30,” a news release about the event stated. “Thirty-seven artists across twelve different sites are opening their studios and workshops for visitors to gain a deeper understanding of their stories and creative processes in painting, wood sculpture, ceramics, wheel-thrown pottery, glass, drawing, photography, jewelry, and textiles.”
Red Wing is rich with local artists who specialize in various mediums. The Studio Tour is the perfect opportunity for people to get a peak into what these artists do each day.
“Red Wing has earned a reputation as a growing artistic community, featuring public art, performances, and galleries more commonly found in cities many times its size,” the two organizations stated.
Red Wing photographer Chap Achen will be welcoming people during the studio tour.
“The Studio Tour is an opportunity to display my work depicting the beauty of our local area here among the bluffs and along the Mississippi River,” Achen said.
The Studio Tour is self-guided and visitors can stop by any of the studios at their leisure.
“On this self-guided studio tour, visitors can discover private studios and enjoy works-in-progress, participate in one-of-a-kind shopping across a variety of mediums, and experience live demonstrations at select studios at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. in glassblowing, photography, and more,” the news release stated.
For Achen’s artist demonstration, he is offering visitors insights and techniques on how to get the best out of photographs taken with a phone.
Participating artists: Chap Achen, Sushila Anderson, Heidi Bacon, Kate Bauman, Lynn Brown, Sam Brown, James Borden, Deb Lee Carson, Max Cora, Gail Dahlberg, Julie DeVetter, Danielle Flicek, Willow Gentile, Jamie Harper, Deneena Hughes, Kevin Ihrke, Art Kenyon, CS King, Brandy Klindworth, Ava LaRue, Heather Lawrenz, Glynnis Lessing, B-J Norman, Terri Orth, Sue Pariseau, Jesus Rodriguez, Trudi Schaefer, Jackie Scherer, Clare Schuster, Peggy Simonson, Russ Stanton, Sam Thompson, Peter Waldman, Lindsey Cherek Waller, Dan Wiemer, Mark Woerpel Music, & Alexis Zaccariello.
For more information about the Red Wing Area Studio Tour, including a map and list of participating artists and studios, visit www.redwingareastudiotour.org.
The Red Wing Area Studio Tour is supported by Sievers Creative, Brush Strokes Art Supply, Clementine Flowers, Fair Trade Books, Heimie’s Haberdashery, Kelly’s Lake House, Kelly’s Tap House, Red Wing Chevrolet Buick, Simple Abundance and Uffda Shop, the Red Wing Area Studio Tour is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through Minnesota State Arts Board Operating Support grants, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts & cultural heritage fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.