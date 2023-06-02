Browsing the fresh produce on a sunny day near the Mississippi River is where many Red Wing residents find themselves every Saturday in the summer.
The Red Wing Area Farmers Market is filled with vendors offering fresh fruits and vegetables, maple syrup and other community favorites.
Many people wait for months during the cold winters for the farmer's market to return in the spring.
This weekend the farmer’s market is back.
Not only is the market back, but it is back with added vendors, food trucks, kids activities and ways for everyone to enjoy.
“The Red Wing Area Farmers market is opening this Saturday down by the Depot, and we have 55 registered vendors for the market this year,” Market Manager Sara George said.
The market has added some new entertainment and activities this year.
“Every Saturday there will be live music, face painting and a chance for some hula hooping,” George said.
It is a mission of George’s to continue making the farmer’s market better every year.
Part of that mission is increasing the accessibility of the farmer’s market so that everyone in the community can be a part of it.
“We have an information booth at the farmer’s market, you are able to swipe your debit or credit card. You can also swipe your EBT card,” George said. “We are able to triple the money that comes off of your food stamp card, so for example if you run your card for $10, we can give you $30 to spend at the market.”
George is hoping to continue encouraging kids to join in the fun at the farmer’s market.
There is a program specifically designed for kids to spend tokens at the market on fresh produce.
“We have a program for children called the Power of Produce, all children between the ages of four and 12 can come down and get a free token every Saturday. They can use it at the farmer’s market for fresh fruits and vegetables,” George said.
The Red Wing Area Farmers Market is one of 10 markets in Minnesota that offer an online shopping experience.
This is another way for people in the community to access the produce and goods at the market, even if they can’t physically be there for an extended period.
“People can go on our Facebook page and click ‘shop now,’ or visit our brand new website and order online. You can see what the vendors have available,” George said.
“If your favorite item is always sold out, and you know you can’t make it in time to the market, you can pre-order it online and have it reserved. We have a delivery option and for $5 we can deliver it to your door,” she continued.
The online shopping is available on their website at redwingfarmersmarket.com.
George wants everyone's experience to be as seamless as possible. This year they have a new interactive vendor map.
“At our website, if you click on vendors, there is a vendor map so you know what to expect. You can see where the vendor’s stall is,” George said. “You can toggle the dates to see when certain vendors are coming.”
George doesn’t do all of this alone, she has a team of dedicated volunteers that help make the market happen every summer. They are looking for more volunteers as the market continues to grow.
“We are up to averaging five volunteers per market to pull it off,” George said. “If anyone is interested in volunteering they can come see me at the information booth at the market.”
The Red Wing Area Farmers Market is a non-profit organization, so they have their own board of directors.
“We have a phenomenal board of directors that include both vendors and volunteers in the community,” George said.
George has a team of people that support making Red Wing Area Farmers Market better every year.
“I have a dedicated team of volunteers that are amazing,” she said. “I couldn’t do this without the incredible support of the board and my team of volunteers.”
The farmers market is located down by the Depot Station in Red Wing, They are open 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. The market happens rain or shine.
The best part of the market for George is the people that come every week. She says there is something about a farmers market that just puts people in a good mood.
She said, “People don’t come to the farmers market crabby. It is rainbows and glitter and sunshine even when it is pouring rain.”
