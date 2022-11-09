Election results for Red Wing were slow to come in Tuesday night. The following results are as of 11:30 p.m.
City Council
The Red Wing City Council will have new faces join following the general election.
Incumbent Becky Norton and newcomers Janie Farrar, Ron Goggin and Vicki Jo Lambert appeared to win election in unofficial results.
Janie Farrar won the at-large seat over Chad Kono with 3,870 votes to 2,961.
Ron Goggin will take over the 1st and 2nd Ward seat on the City Council. Goggin won with 2,205 (59.07%) of the votes over the incumbent, Dean Hove who had 1,520.
Current council member Becky Norton will continue to serve as the 3rd Ward representative after finishing with 51.35% of the votes. Only 49 votes separated Norton and Jason Snyder who finished with a total of 845 votes. Norton finished with 894 votes.
Vicki Jo Lambert will take the 4th Ward seat on the City Council after winning 55.88% of the votes in the two Ward 4 precincts. Lambert finished with 817 votes over Ted Seifert’s 642 votes.
MN House and Senate
The Minnesota House of Representatives and state Senate will have new representatives for the districts.
The House of Representatives District 20A will be represented by Pam Altendorf after receiving 10,607 votes.
Altendorf had a total of 10,607 votes compared to 7,698 votes for Laurel Stinson with and 2,158 for Roger Kittelson.
Minnesota State Senate District will be represented by Steve Drazkowski with 11,653 votes or 57.01%.
Sheriff
Marty Kelly will continue to hold the Goodhue County sheriff position. He collected 12,701 votes over Josh Hanson who finished with 9,265 votes.
School Board and referendum
The Red Wing school board referendum passed in the general election with 4,936 votes, which was 56.20% of the votes.
School Board candidates with the most votes were Terese "Mrs. B." Bjornstad with 4,196 votes, Jim Bryant with 3,683 and Rachel Marshall Schoenfelder with 2,820.
For final results reported by the Secretary of State visit Electionresults.sos.state.mn.us.
