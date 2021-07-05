Red Wing Royal Ambassador, Hannah Rodgers will travel to Minneapolis to participate in the Aquatennial Program July 21-25.
Rodgers represented Red Wing as a good-will representative in 2019 when she was crowned during Red Wing’s annual River City Days pageant. She, along with her fellow Ambassadors Morgan Fritz and Delaynee Fox, were unable to complete their reign due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
There was no local pageant in 2020 and the committee elected not to hold one again this year.
Rodgers will spend a week capped off by the Queen of the Lakes Coronation at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at the Hopkins Center for the Arts. A limited number of seats are available due to the pandemic.
During her stay, Rodgers will participate in a woman's seminar, Aquatennial Community luncheons, tours of Minneapolis and the Aquatennial alumni boat cruise. She will also appear in the CenterPoint Energy Torchlight Parade on Wednesday, July 21, beginning at dusk and "Meet the Candidates" at noon Thursday, July 22, at the McNamara Alumni Center on the University of Minnesota campus.
Rodgers will compete with 49 other young women representing their communities as they all come together for the "Best Days of Summer.” They will be judged on her poise, personality, speaking abilities and interview skills.
Rodgers is a junior at the College of St. Scholastica where she is working toward a biology pre-physician assistant major. She is a research assistant for the School of Sciences Research Fellowship, a biology lab teaching assistant and a member of the Pinky Swear Pack Club. She is on the school Dean’s List and is employed as a certified nursing assistant at Benedictine Health Center. She the daughter of June and the late Chris Rodgers.
