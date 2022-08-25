Earlier this year Red Cottage Montessori announced they would be closing their doors this year.
“The original plan was that Red Cottage Montessori would be closing upon the successful opening of Creekstone Montessori,” Chair for the Red Cottage Board of Directors Kai Rodgers said.
Creekstone Montessori will be opening this fall; however, Red Cottage will be taking in some of the displaced students who could not receive financial assistance.
“Red Cottage really prided itself on being a school that believed in financial equity, and we provided over the years over $700,000 worth of scholarships over 11 years,” Rodgers said.
“Creekstone was unable to offer scholarships for their preschool tuition based program, so some children who would have otherwise gone to Creekstone were displaced because they could not afford to go,” she continued.
This was an issue that sparked conversations about keeping Red Cottage open for preschool children.
“That was one reason that the Red Cottage board of directors started talking about the possibility of staying open when that happened at the end of May. We did a small feasibility study but nothing serious,” Rodgers said.
Montessori also ran into a few other issues because of regulations and the COVID-19 pandemic delaying the process.
“At the beginning of July, Creekstone recognized that they had not done everything they needed to do to get licensed for their toddler program,” Rodgers said.
“[Creekstone Interim Executive Director] David Conrad approached me and asked if we would look seriously into keeping that program open,” she continued.
Because students were displaced and a need for early childhood care emerged, Red Cottage announced they will be continuing to offer Montessori inspired services for early childhood.
This year Red Cottage will be remaining open for a 3- and 4-year-old preschool program and a toddler program. They will be located at First Covenant Church for the upcoming school year.
“The only place in town that we could do this was at First Covenant Church because we have been licensed there before. We are going through the last steps with inspections and getting another conditional use permit,” Rodgers said.
“First Covenant Church has been absolutely bent over backward, wonderful and supportive in helping us through this process,” she continued.
The board of directors has been working on putting the program together in a short period of time and getting the licensing needed to open.
“Everything is going smoothly, we started enrollment and we have been hiring teachers and they will be opening in September,” Rodgers said.
“It all happened really fast and luckily the board of directors were instrumental in making that happen and we worked together to get everything needed for licensing,” she continued.
Red Cottage has been working on hiring staff and teachers in order to open up in just a few weeks.
The toddler teacher from Red Cottage, Kate Ryan, decided to continue on. She is assuming more responsibilities upon opening and will be the program director on site.
“She will not only be teaching the toddlers, but she’ll also be overseeing staffing and licensing among other responsibilities. She has been an eight year veteran of Red Cottage, and the school will be in very good hands, I have no doubt,” Rodgers said.
The programs being offered are still Montessori inspired, but there will be more of an outdoor component to this specific program.
“The toddler program will be a Montessori-based program as always, they will offer more of an outdoor nature component to it because of some of the space constraints this year,” Rodgers said.
In Red Wing, it can be difficult to find child care for toddlers, there is a need within the community for more child care. That is one of the main reasons Red Cottage decided to continue with this program and serve more children in the community.
“We are serving a child care need in this town, especially for toddlers, that is very difficult to find, and this is something that is really important and helpful,” Rodgers said.
The preschool program will also be an outdoor- based Montessori program.
“Basically a nature school means that they will spend 30%, if not 50% of their time outdoors, and First Covenant Church has a beautiful space to do so,” Rodgers said.
Red Cottage is stepping into nature education in early childhood as a way to give children more time outside and the opportunity to learn in that environment.
“Since COVID, more people are looking for something like this. Our culture is very busy and there are tight schedules and there is a lot of screen time. To be able to offer a program that gives children ample time to be outside is something that we need,” Rodgers said.
Red Cottage is able to provide financial assistance through scholarships. This coming year they are offering scholarships based on need.
They receive grant funding from the Hiawatha Education Foundation for financial aid uses, and they also take money from their own budget to provide aid to families that need it. They accept child care assistance from the government, and they fundraise in order to provide aid.
The program is first come first serve. There is currently a waitlist. The toddler learning environment is full, and there are limited spaces in the preschool learning environment.
“Some children will age out of the toddler program during the school year, so spaces will become available when that happens. Even if parents don’t get in for September, it is worth getting on the waitlist,” Rodgers said.
Children can start at any point during the year when spaces become available. For more information about Red Cottage and enrollment email info@rcmontessori.org.
