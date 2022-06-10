The Goodhue County Recycling Center, located at 3745 Highway 61, will be closed to the public from approximately Monday, June 13, to Friday, June 24. The center is being closed in order to re-pave the parking lot.
The 24-hour recycling drop-off, waste oil tank, fluorescent bulb drop-off and the household hazardous waste drop-off will not be available during this time.
The late drop-off for household hazardous waste that was scheduled for Friday, June 17, has been rescheduled for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 24th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.