RED WING -- After about six months, the Committee to Recall City Hall has decided to end its push to recall six of the seven sitting City Council members.
Committee member George Hintz released a statement on Wednesday, Aug. 18, on behalf of the group. Hintz stated, in part, “the committee has decided to build on the momentum we have created together, and direct all of our energy and resources toward the 2022 City Council elections. We will drop our lawsuits against council members, and focus instead on recruiting good, qualified candidates and winning in 2022."
The announcement came the same day that the group's attorney filed dismissal paperwork with the court.
“Make no mistake – we were confident of ultimate victory in a protracted court battle with Council members over their illegal attempt to stop a recall election. However, we cannot, in good conscience, allow taxpayers to assume expensive legal bills on behalf of the Council, that should rightly be borne by individual Council members,” Hintz's statement reads.
The council members and recall committee were set to attend a scheduling hearing at 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, in Goodhue County District Court.
This is a developing story.
