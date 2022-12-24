Best of houses sold in 2022 in Red Wing, Minnesota
Realtor.com

Spacious, historic home in Red Wing

With over 100 years of history, this three story gem is crammed with character. 

Enter the front door into a foyer with a grand staircase. Off of the foyer is a large, sunny living room. A gas fireplace in the living room is two-sided, with the second side facing the four season porch. The main floor also includes a dining room with a beautiful built-in, a kitchen with a breakfast nook and family room. The family room features a slanted ceiling with beams, sunlights and a wood burning fireplace. A pony wall divides the kitchen and family room, allowing the spaces to feel separated and connected.  A second family room is in the basement. 

The second floor houses three bedrooms, a full bathroom, a 3/4 bath and a three season porch. Kids will enjoy playing in the second floor as a walk-in closet connects two of the bedrooms. The three season porch is off of one of the bathrooms and accessed through a set of french doors. 

A fourth bedroom and an office are on the third floor.  

The yard feels like a park with a small patio covered by a pergola, a large garden and numerous shrubs and trees.

  • Asking price: $495,000
  • Bedrooms: four
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Square feet: 3,292
  • Acres: 0.80
  • Year built: 1913

East Avenue, Red Wing

1 of 31

House with 157 years of history

Like the city of Red Wing, this house is filled with history and charm. Walking in the front door, visitors are greeted by a grand staircase. To the right is a formal sitting room and to the left is a more relaxed family room. 

Past the living and family rooms are the dining room and kitchen. The dining space's ceiling is unique: exposed shiplap stained to match the stairs at the front of the house. A built-in and large windows that look out into the three-season porch give the room even more character. Attached to the dining room is the kitchen, a room with a touch of modern style that blends well with the old home. A metal vent hood and a grey backsplash give the room a clean feel. The bumped-out window above the sink is perfect for growing herbs.  

The house's three bedrooms are all on the second floor. Each room is a good size and filled with light. 
Outside the yard is fenced in and ready for kids and pets. The house sits on a corner so the yard is larger than many properties found in Red Wing. 
  • Asking price: $324,900
  • Bedrooms: three
  • Bathrooms: 2.5
  • Square feet: 2,816
  • Acres: 0.29
  • Year built: 1865

East Avenue, Red Wing

1 of 43