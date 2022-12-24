Spacious, historic home in Red Wing
With over 100 years of history, this three story gem is crammed with character.
Enter the front door into a foyer with a grand staircase. Off of the foyer is a large, sunny living room. A gas fireplace in the living room is two-sided, with the second side facing the four season porch. The main floor also includes a dining room with a beautiful built-in, a kitchen with a breakfast nook and family room. The family room features a slanted ceiling with beams, sunlights and a wood burning fireplace. A pony wall divides the kitchen and family room, allowing the spaces to feel separated and connected. A second family room is in the basement.
The second floor houses three bedrooms, a full bathroom, a 3/4 bath and a three season porch. Kids will enjoy playing in the second floor as a walk-in closet connects two of the bedrooms. The three season porch is off of one of the bathrooms and accessed through a set of french doors.
A fourth bedroom and an office are on the third floor.
The yard feels like a park with a small patio covered by a pergola, a large garden and numerous shrubs and trees.
- Asking price: $495,000
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 3,292
- Acres: 0.80
- Year built: 1913
House with 157 years of history
Like the city of Red Wing, this house is filled with history and charm. Walking in the front door, visitors are greeted by a grand staircase. To the right is a formal sitting room and to the left is a more relaxed family room.
Past the living and family rooms are the dining room and kitchen. The dining space's ceiling is unique: exposed shiplap stained to match the stairs at the front of the house. A built-in and large windows that look out into the three-season porch give the room even more character. Attached to the dining room is the kitchen, a room with a touch of modern style that blends well with the old home. A metal vent hood and a grey backsplash give the room a clean feel. The bumped-out window above the sink is perfect for growing herbs.
- Asking price: $324,900
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Square feet: 2,816
- Acres: 0.29
- Year built: 1865