Enjoy 3.2 acres of privacy and seclusion set among tall pines and big oaks.
The front of home boasts nice open west facing views to enjoy the sunsets. The back of the home features a setting of tall pines that makes it feel like a northern Minnesota experience.
Properties in South Oaks are some of Red Wing's most desirable locations. Youngsters have a short 9 minute walk to middle school, baseball fields, soccer fields and football fields. Residents also have a short drive to the high school and downtown Red Wing.
This property and house is arguably one of the best acreages in Red Wing. This home is a fresh, warm, open two-story walk-out for comfortable living.
Custom hickory cabinets, large sculpted tile and dark hardwood planks greet you as you enter. The main living space has an open floor plan for easy entertaining.
Outdoor living is easy with the main level rear wrap around deck and lower level deck. Step into the hot tub to stay warm on cold Minnesota days.
- Asking price: $619,000
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 3.5
- Square feet: 2,974
- Acres: 3.2
- Year built: 1991
