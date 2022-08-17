A skylight and vaulted tongue and groove ceilings greet you and draw you in to the updated spacious kitchen/dining with new quartz counters, marble backsplash and newer stainless steel appliances.
The warm, inviting living room is flooded in natural light and is wrapped with a deck that invites the outside in and is the perfect place to enjoy grilling and entertaining.
Primary en suite, two family rooms with a beautiful double sided fireplace, wet bar and a walk-out patio door will ensure that everyone has a place to play, work out, watch movies and more.
The spacious laundry room will keep you organized with all the storage space. The second garage makes way for your car, boat, snow mobiles or workshop. (the trails are close) The golf course, cute downtown, state parks and river access are all nearby. Just around the corner is a great playground where you will meet the neighbors.
- Asking price: $320,000
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 3
- Square feet: 2,410
- Acres: 0.26
- year built: 1986
