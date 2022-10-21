This is a wonderful, private country home is only 10 minutes from downtown Red Wing.
Wildlife abounds on this property. Deer, birds and more are frequent visitors.
The current owners have completed numerous updates to the property to make it move-in ready. Some updates include a new roof, new AC, hardwood floors, the installation of luxury vinyl tile flooring in lower level, updated appliances new lower level window, fresh paint throughout, a new garden shed for extra storage, a bonus/craft room space in basement and wet-bar ready basement cabinets.
This property has woodlands of oaks, cherry, elm, walnut and spring wildflowers. Views overlooking the ravine can be seen from the house and the wrap around deck.
- Asking price: $459,900
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2
- Square feet: 1,868
- Acres: 5.46
- Year built: 5.46
