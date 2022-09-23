Discover this one-of-a-kind, beautiful design of a functional and timeless home. It is nestled quietly among acres of mature trees, high above the river.
All eyes are drawn to a magnificent, panoramic view of Wisconsin bluffs and river channels accented by majestic eagles, migrating wildlife and occasional river traffic.
With all facilities on the main level, you'll enjoy bright ambient light and charming open space. The great room is highlighted by two stories of glass and accented with rich cherry cabinetry.
A masterpiece of light and space, designed to entertain and created to last.
- Asking price: $1.35 million
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 4.5
- Square feet: 5,256
- Acres: 11.2
- Year built: 1990
