This stylishly updated home is ready for a new owner with main floor living and a fabulous fenced in backyard.
A total remodeled in 2016 included the roof and windows.
This Classic 1.5 story home offers nearly 2,000 finished square feet inside with an inviting deck and patio with pergola outside. The covered front porch leads into the welcoming living room and dining room. Both rooms had gray laminate floors that flow into the nicely sized updated kitchen.
The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and access to the back deck.
The owner's suite features a shiplap wall and a sliding barn door to a full bath. The bathroom has a new vanity, beautiful tile flooring and tub and shower surround.
Laundry with included front load washer and dryer is just off the owner's suite and offers a wood folding counter plus storage shelves.
Upstairs you'll find two carpeted bedrooms and a 1/2 bath with laminate flooring for convenience.
- Asking price: $240,000
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Square feet: 1,914
- Acres: 0.2
- Year built: 1887
