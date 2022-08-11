The current owners have done an amazing job of updating the home inside and out. The main level has a foyer, living room, den, dining room, butler's pantry and an eat-in kitchen.
There are many built-in shelves and cabinets throughout the entire home. Even the closet under the staircase is finished.
The oak floors on the main level have all been recently refinished as have the birch floors on the upper level. The upper level features four bedrooms, including an owner's suite with an office and a private 3/4 master bath with a heated floor.
There is a full bath on the upper level as well as a private 1/2 bath off of the fourth bedroom.
The walk-up attic has the potential for more living space.
The exterior of the house and the detached two car garage have recently been repainted.
- Asking price: $400,000
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Square feet: 2,962
- Acres: 0.07
- Year built: 1917
