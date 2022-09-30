This completely renovated twin home is ready for its next owner. The many updates include floors, carpeting, a new roof, paint, trim work and more.
The main level offers an open concept kitchen, dining and living, a full bath and a spacious, bright owner's suite. Find two more bedrooms with brand new carpet in the lower level along with another bath and the laundry room.
This twin home has the largest lot in the development and even has an established garden, storage shed and back deck.
Pride of ownership shines through in this home with no home owner's association.
- Asking price: $275,000
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
- Square feet: 1,353
- Acres: 0.2
- Year built: 1990
