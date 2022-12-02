This home was rebuilt from the studs. The rebuild included new wiring, plumbing, insulation, sheetrock, siding, windows and a new roof.
One of the most unique parts of this home is its round window. The window is in a private room that looks to the lake. The small room is the ideal reading nook. Three steps up and two small stained glass windows divide the room from the rest of the house.
Residents will love the interior design and spacious rooms. The gorgeous kitchen has stainless appliances and an island on wheels.
The main floor bath has a separate tub and shower and a double vanity.
- Asking price: $300,000
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 2
- Square feet: 2,487
- Acres: 0.25
- Year built: 1850
