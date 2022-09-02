This home features light and bright open spaces and stylish decor.
The home is filled with numerous popular amenities, including vaulted ceilings, hardwood and tile flooring, granite countertops, a double oven, walk-in closets and a walkout to the deck all on the main level.
The owner's suite has a walk-in closet and an updated 3/4 bath. The suite and two other bedrooms are on upper level.
Walkout lower level has a gas fireplace, a large family room, two more bedrooms, an updated 3/4 bathroom and a recreation room that walks out to the patio.
Surrounding the house is beautiful wooded and private views. The backyard has room for bonfire pit and comes with an in-ground sprinkler system.
- Asking price: $539,500
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 3.5
- Square feet: 3,303
- Acres: 0.27
- Year built: 2003
