Enjoy wonderful sunsets and panoramic views at this log cabin style hobby farm.
Inside the house has vaulted ceiling, a two story stone fireplace and a loft. The kitchen sits under the loft and is open to the living room. It has granite counter tops, hickory cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a custom built, wood plank island. The island is one of a kind with a live edge, an organic shape and a built-in wine shelf.
The owner's suite has walk in closet and bathroom with two sinks.
Downstairs you will find a finished walkout lower level. One of the most unique aspects of this property is the pet spa in the basement. The spa, complete with a cute storefront, had a tiled bathing space with a ramp for easy access.
Outside the property features a barn with three stalls, a tack room and a hay mow. There is also sturdy fencing and gates for different configurations of the paddocks.
- Asking price: $499,900
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 3
- Square feet: 2,835
- Acres: 3.58
- Year built: 1999
