Come and experience this wonderful home built by Johannes Johnson at the base of Sorins Bluff.
The huge kitchen features stainless appliances, built-in double ovens, a gas range, more than enough storage and a huge island.
Throughout the home you'll find spacious rooms, generous storage space, beautiful woodwork and wood floors.
All of the house's bedrooms are on the second flood, including the owner's suite. The suite has two walk-in closets, a walk in tile shower, a jetted tub and a double vanity.
Outside find a fenced-in yard to the southeast. A patio outside of the kitchen overlooks He Mni Can/Barn Bluff.
- Asking price: $385,000
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 3
- Square feet: 3,202
- Acres: 0.69
- Year built: 1870
