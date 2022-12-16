This is country living in a neighborhood setting. The neighborhood is a small development of homes on acreage near state forest land. The surrounding land offers abundant wildlife, lush vegetation, mature trees and serene views.
Inside you will find a beautifully remodeled walkout rambler with main level living. The recent remodel included the kitchen, bathrooms and the mudroom/laundry room. The lower level bedrooms had new vinyl plank flooring, light fixtures installed.
The main living space is open concept, which is great because the kitchen is gorgeous. The kitchen includes a stunning center island, a built in coffee/drink bar (with a beverage refrigerator), new countertops, new appliances, and a subway tile backsplash.
The owner's suite has an updated bathroom and a walk-in closet.
Down the hall is an awesome laundry/mudroom with built-in shelving, coat hooks and more.
The walkout lower level houses the family room, recreation room, three of the bedrooms and a bathroom.
- Asking price: $589,500
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 3
- Square feet: 4,287
- Acres: 3.61
- Year built: 1995
