This historic home is located on a corner lot near downtown Red Wing.
The house had a new roof installed in 2018, a back porch installed in 2017 and a new driveway and retaining wall in 2021.
This historic home needs updating inside and out but is filled with amazing potential for the right buyer.
Walk into the home through a large covered front porch and into a spacious foyer with an open staircase leading to the upper level. To the left of the foyer is a living room with a walk-out bay window. The next space is a sitting room with an original coal burning fireplace.
The upper level has five bedrooms, a full bath, an unfinished full bath and plenty of closets.
Outside enjoy a front and side yard. Behind the detached two car garage are several raised garden beds.
- Asking price: $200,000
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 2
- Square feet: 2,713
- Acres: 0.18
- Year built: 1884
