This historic home in Lake City is 164 years old.
The house is in a great locations. Across the street is Patton Park. The property is also two blocks from down town, shopping and beaches.
Along with being a great house, this property would be an ideal vacation rental.
Recent updates includes new windows, a new furnace and a new water softener.
The house also features a custom kitchen. It is complete with a copper sink and top end appliances. Pendant lighting, an island and a unique ceiling make the kitchen feel one-of-a-kind.
- Asking price: $279,000
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
- Square feet: 1,990
- Acres: 0.15
- Year built: 1858
