This active hobby farm is ready for its next owner.
Fall in love with the beautiful 12 acres all set up for your horses and animals! In between the established vegetable and perennial gardens sits a 70x50 barn, a 40x60 round barn, a large pole barn, a garden shed, workshop and more!
All the outbuildings are structurally sound and have metal roofs.
The turn of the century eclectic farmhouse boasts 3 beds, 2 baths including a spacious primary room with a private balcony. Fall in love with its artsy vibe and enjoy the beautiful views from the newly completed front porch.
There is so much to see at this farm!
- Asking price: $425,000
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 1.5
- Square feet: 1,900
- Acres: 12.31
- Year built: 1900
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.