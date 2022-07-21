Perfect starter home on a dead end street. The main level features a spacious entryway, living room, dining room, L-shaped eat-in kitchen and a private four season porch on the back of the home with access to the paver patio.
The upper level has two bedrooms, both of which have walk-in closets. The upper floor also has a large storage closet and a full bath with a tile floor. There is built-in storage in the hallway between the bedrooms.
The lower level is unfinished and the walls and floors have recently been painted. All of the utilities are on the lower level including a newer furnace, water heater and a washer and dryer.
There is a 20' x 11' storage shed at the end of the driveway. The front of the home features gardens.
The home is near Colvill Park and the river.
- Asking price: $135,000
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 1
- Square feet: 936
- Acres: 0.18
- Year built: 1942
