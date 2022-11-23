This cozy home in Red Wing is filled with charm.
The front porch has recently been updated, making it the perfect place to enjoy three of the four seasons.
Inside there is a good size living room, dining room and kitchen on the main floor. The main floor has a few updates including canned lighting in the kitchen, new flooring in the kitchen and fresh paint.
Other updates include fresh paint in the upstairs hall and bathroom, new flooring in upstairs bath and an egress window in the lower level bedroom.
- Asking price: $267,900
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
- Square feet: 1,846
- Acres: 0.17
- Year built: 1915
