The moment you drive up you'll notice the great curb appeal, but it's just the beginning.
No detail was missed on this meticulously cared for home, from the welcoming entryway, vaulted ceilings and gorgeous cherry hardwood floors to the gourmet kitchen and stunning owner's suite. There is something that will draw your gaze around every corner.
The magnificent picture windows provide uninhibited views of the marvelously landscaped yard. Just imagine waking up enjoying your coffee looking out over this yard and calling it yours.
No matter the season, there is plenty of space to entertain both indoors and out. Cozy up in the great room with vaulted ceilings and a large wood burning fireplace or sneak away to your private sitting room in the owner's suite and lose yourself in a good book. The possibilities with this home are endless.
- Asking price: $714,900
- Bedrooms: 6
- Bathrooms: 4.5
- Square feet: 5,447
- Acres: 0.73
- Year built: 2003
