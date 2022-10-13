This charming turn of the century home is located on a corner lot above Colvill Park in Red Wing.
The main level of the home features a living room, sitting room, office, formal dining room, three season porch, a half bathroom and a covered back porch.
There is beautiful natural woodwork throughout the home as well as hardwood floors in most of the main level rooms.
The upper level has three bedrooms, two good sized storage spaces and a full bathroom.
The lower level is unfinished. It houses the laundry room and a half bathroom. There is also a rough in for a shower.
A detached two car garage has a lower level storage unit and the backyard is partially fenced.
Gorgeous views of the bluffs surround the house.
- Asking price: $215,000
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 1.5
- Square feet: 1,320
- Acres: 0.26
- Year built: 1919
