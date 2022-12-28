Huge and historic house in Red Wing
Experience this wonderful home built by Johannes Johnson at the base of Sorins Bluff.
The huge kitchen features stainless appliances, built-in double ovens, a gas range, more than enough storage and a huge island.
Throughout the home you'll find spacious rooms, generous storage space, beautiful woodwork and wood floors.
All of the house's bedrooms are on the second flood, including the owner's suite. The suite has two walk-in closets, a walk in tile shower, a jetted tub and a double vanity.
Outside find a fenced-in yard to the southeast. A patio outside of the kitchen overlooks He Mni Can/Barn Bluff.
- Asking price: $385,000
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 3
- Square feet: 3,202
- Acres: 0.69
- Year built: 1870
Maiden Rock Cottage
Nestled on a quiet plot only blocks from the Mississippi River, this beautifully quirky home is a retreat from the hustle and bustle of the cities.
The house includes a living room with new finishes, a main floor owner's suite and main floor laundry. The four season porch faces south, offering sun and warmth all year.
The upstairs bedroom is charming and would not be out of place in a storybook. For guests, a separate studio space is next door. The small building houses a living room, sleeping loft, kitchen and a 3/4 bathroom.
For this home, pictures say much more than words.
- Asking price: $299,900
- Bedrooms: two
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 1,376
- Acres: 0.90
- Year built: 1942