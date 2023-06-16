The peregrine falcons you see soaring and diving above the Mississippi River are the results of decades worth of research, resources and human intervention.
By the mid-1960s, there were no peregrine falcons left in the eastern United States, and by the mid-1970s, the population in western states dropped by around 90%. This dramatic decline was largely due to reproductive failure caused by pesticides such as DDT.
Peregrine falcons were placed on the Endangered Species List in 1973, with less than 350 pairs remaining across the continent of North America.
As a result of extensive recovery programs such as the Raptor Resource Project, peregrines slowly returned to the wild once more, and they were removed from the Endangered Species List in 1999.
Executive Director John Howe and volunteer Amy Ries from the Raptor Resource Project came to Red Wing on Tuesday to band four peregrine falcon chicks, called eyasses, which hatched in mid-May.
A nesting box was placed on top of Red Wing Grain in 1990 in collaboration with the Raptor Resource Project to provide a safe haven for the once nearly extinct species.
For the first 10 years, the nesting box was completely empty, but in 2000, a young female peregrine arrived to lay her eggs.
This falcon, named Husker, returned to Red Wing every year for 12 years to lay her eggs.
“Since 2012, we’ve had several different pairs that have come in because their lifespan usually is around 15 years,” said Red Wing Grain Manager Jim Larson.
Four healthy peregrine eyasses hatched in the box this year, which were banded, tested and named on Tuesday.
“This is our 35th year anniversary as an organization,” Howe explained. “Grain locations, feed mills, power plants and stacks were used as a piggyback spot to get [falcons] closer to these natural cliffs that have been documented before DDT.”
Ries from the Raptor Resource Project takes time each year to talk with Red Wing’s 5th grade classes about the peregrine falcon’s recovery from near extinction. Students watch live footage of the eyasses in their nesting box and have the opportunity to name them.
“In some of the [nests] we have cameras and we know where to go, and some of them it’s just a guess based on when we put an age,” Howe said. “We can look back at that and see when they laid the eggs, since it’s a little over 30 days for the incubation period before they hatch. We’re catching the young when they’re about 15-25 days old, ideally.”
Howe and Ries, along with others at the Raptor Resource Project now band between 70-80 peregrine eyasses every year.
Banding falcons with a unique number is designed to help identify individual birds and track their mating and migration patterns.
Aside from banding, Howe and Ries took oral swabs and blood samples from two of the young peregrines to analyze their genetics and test for avian influenza.
From a nearly extinct species to a thriving population in North America, groups like the Raptor Resource Project and sites like Red Wing Grain have assisted in the ultimate comeback of the peregrine falcon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.