Rain did not deter a crowd of about 150 people from attending a dedication ceremony renaming the Eisenhower Bridge over the Mississippi River as the Eisenhower Bridge of Valor on Sunday morning.
The ceremony was held in Bay Point Park with the bridge as a backdrop for the ceremony. Nearly 100 people, each holding an American flag stood on the bridge throughout the ceremony.
Patriotism played a big part in the ceremony as did recognizing both Minnesota and Wisconsin, the two states connected by the bridge.
Wisconsin state Rep. Warren Petryk started the ceremony singing the national anthem.
Minnesota state Rep. Barb Haley recalled the long process of passing the law that named the bridge.
Haley also recognized Jane Drazkosky as the driving force behind coming up with the concept of honoring those killed in war as well as the first responders who work daily in the community to help residents.
Drazkosky was presented with a plaque and a photograph of the signing of the legislation renaming the bridge.
Poignant stories told the stories of local men who went to war and did not return. Ann Simerlink told about the valor of firefighters who helped rescue family heirlooms as their home burned in frigid temperatures of 17 below 0.
The Red Wing Community Men’s Choir sang, and Sienna Yockey, the 11-year-old winner of the Elks statewide essay contest, led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance. Lynn Ista played bagpipes.
A mile east of Bay Point Park, Don Mikitta of Red Wing was handing out flags on the Wisconsin side of the Eisenhower Bridge of Valor. Fifteen minutes before the ceremony started, 85 people had picked up flags and walked uphill to get to the top of the bridge for the ceremony. More came as the ceremony started.
They stood silently in a light rain while passing motorists honked their support.
Groups on the bridge included the Civil Air Patrol, Boy Scouts, volunteer firefighters and veterans organizations.
“Finally after two years, we get to do this,” Mikitta said, referring to the ceremony delayed by the pandemic.
The flags used were the ones displayed each year on Memorial Day for the Field of Honor at Bay Point Park.
