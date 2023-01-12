Quilters are dedicated to their beloved hobby, and they spend years making beautiful, intricate quilts.
Sargent’s Nursery held their highly anticipated annual quilt show over the weekend.
“There are 256 quilted items here, and it took about two days to set it up,” Mary Turner from the Red Wing Evening Star Quilt Guild said.
Every other year, the Sargent’s quilt show alternates between Plum Creek Quilters and the Red Wing Evening Star Quilt Guild.
During this year’s annual show, the Red Wing group had the opportunity to show off their projects and their advanced quilting skills.
The show presented more than just the quilts. There were scarves, rugs, pillows and wall art that all have quilting skills within them.
“Some of these aren’t necessarily quilts, they are meant to be hung up on the wall, but it is still cutting up fabric into little pieces and making something beautiful,” quilter Pat Weitnauer said.
Some of the quilts take years to form, others take less time. It all depends on the quilter and the pattern of the quilt.
“That is a question you cannot answer, because it depends on the quilt,” Turner said. “Some of the quilts can take years.”
The Evening Star Quilt Guild has about 80 members that attend monthly meetings and contribute to volunteer efforts.
“I think we usually have about 80 members, we have a big group,” Turner said. “Many of the members are from Red Wing, but we have people that come from Rochester, the Twin Cities, Cottage Grove, Pine Island and Lake City.”
A number of the members have been quilting for many years, it has become a passion of theirs – more than just a hobby.
“I’m still working on a quilt that I started in 1978, I didn’t know what I was doing when I started, it was all a little wonky. My goal this year is to ‘un-wonky’ it,” Weitnauer said.
Turner wasn’t sure she ever wanted to start quilting, but other life events made her change her mind.
“I’ve been quilting for around 10 years. My mom always quilted, and I never wanted to and then when my daughter was pregnant with my grandson I realized I wanted to learn how to quilt,” she said.
“So my mother in-law taught me, and I made my grandson a quilt, and I recognized how much fun I had, and I thought why didn’t I do this sooner … now it’s my happy place,” she continued.
The Red Wing Evening Star Quilt Guild meets on the fourth Thursday of each month at Pier 55. They have a Facebook page with more information at Evening Star Quilt Guild-Red Wing MN.
“At our meetings we always have a speaker come and talk, and it has something to do with quilting or a shop will come and present what is new in quilting,” Turner said.
The group spends time quilting together during retreats.
“About every other month we have a quilt retreat that we call the ‘sleep in your own bed’ retreat. Pier 55 lets us rent their conference room, and we quilt on Friday night, Saturday and Sunday,” Turner said.
“We quilt all day and all night until about 10 p.m. and then we go home and sleep in our own bed and then we’ll come back the next day to quilt,” she continued.
Weitnauer added, “We really do have a lot of fun.”
