A number to know
15. Minnesota is the 15th state to adopt clean car standards. Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan finalized the standards in the state register Monday, saying these wil, reduce carbon emissions, create good-paying jobs, boost manufacturing and increase the choices Minnesotans have in purchasing cars.
Good to know
Ahead of National Water Quality Month this August, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday, July 28, 2021, the department is launching the Safe Water For All Campaign to spotlight the need for Wisconsinites to have safe, clean drinking water.
“Our state and our economy depend on having access to safe, clean water, from our homes and our schools to our farmers to our outdoor recreation industry, and we’ve been working to address water contamination and protect the health of folks across our state since the beginning of my administration,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “I’m incredibly proud of the work we’re doing to offer real solutions to improve water quality for every Wisconsinite, but we also can’t do it alone — we need the Legislature to give this issue their urgent attention and action.”
Need to know
Drivers could be taking an unnecessary risk if they over-rely on fuel economy displays.
AAA tested the accuracy of in-vehicle fuel systems that measure fuel economy and range (miles-to-empty). Collectively, the systems tested were relatively accurate, but do have an average error of 2.3%
“Unfortunately, these systems aren’t perfect, so if drivers become so dependent on them that they run their vehicles to the last drop, they may sputter out sooner than expected,” said Nick Faustman, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.
In 2019, AAA responded to 628,000 out-of-fuel calls and expects to respond to 109,000 this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.