Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT TONIGHT THROUGH 3 PM CDT FRIDAY... WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. WHERE...Central and south central Minnesota. WHEN...From 10 PM CDT tonight through 3 PM CDT Friday. IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may experience health effects. ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northerly winds behind a cold front will bring smoke from wildfires located north of the Canadian border in Ontario and Manitoba into Minnesota. Heavy smoke is expected to arrive around mid-morning on Thursday in central and southern Minnesota. Smoke will remain over the area into Friday. During this time, fine particle levels are expected to be in the Orange AQI category, a level that is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. Fine particle levels will begin to improve Friday morning as southerly winds start moving the smoke out of the state. By Friday afternoon, air quality should improve below alert levels statewide. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by email, text message, phone, or the Minnesota Air mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality. You can find additional information about health and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and- health.

...THICK SMOKE PASSING THROUGH THE AREA TODAY AND THIS EVENING... Smoke from wildfires in Canada has drifted south overnight behind a cold front. Visibilities have fallen to between 2 to 4 miles across parts of central Minnesota, but could be reduced to a mile or less at times. Visibilities will deteriorate across southern Minnesota by this afternoon as the smoke continues to drift south. Conditions will improve from north to south this evening. In addition to visibility reductions, very poor air quality is expected. People more likely to be affected by poor air quality include those who have asthma or other breathing conditions, people with heart disease or high blood pressure, children and older adults, and all who are engaged in extended or heavy physical activity outdoors. Stay indoors and limit the amount of outside air allowed in.