A number to know
14,505 -- Minnesota again ranks first on the nation’s list of top recreational boating states. The U.S. Coast Guard released updated numbers Tuesday. In terms of registered craft, South Carolina is second with 11,161. Wisconsin ranks third at 10,444.
Quote to know
“This investment will help Minnesota continue to lead the nation in pioneering clean homegrown fuels, like E-15.” Minnesota state Sen. Torrey Westrom, talking about the agriculture budget heading to Gov. Tim Walz’s desk.
Good to know
The Red Wing Port Authority is partnering with the University of Minnesota Extension to survey business owners in the city. Starting this week, the Port is asking how the pandemic has affected businesses, how recovery is progressing, and how the economic development arm of the city can support businesses now and in the coming months.
All responses are being collected by Extension and will be kept confidential. Later this summer, the data will be reported to the Port Authority in the aggregate.
Need to know
Newly released 2020 data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows some sexually transmitted diseases and HIV rates in Minnesota decreased slightly during the pandemic while others continued to increase.
Health officials say the numbers reflect some uncertainty due to a pandemic-driven reduction in services and testing. The annual HIV/STD data report released today showed HIV and STDs overall in Minnesota declining 2%, yet gonorrhea rates increasing 27%. The report also notes a special concern with the increase in cases related to two distinct HIV outbreaks in the Twin Cities metro area and the Duluth area.
Nice to know
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced convenient and free COVID-19 testing support for Wisconsin schools in the 2021-2022 academic year. The new program connects schools with lab partners to handle on-site testing for teachers, staff, students and their families.
“Until COVID-19 vaccines are available to students of all ages, testing remains one of our best tools to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our schools,” Evers said. “This testing program supports schools so our educators and staff can focus on what they do best — teaching our kids.”
Regular COVID-19 testing can help support schools in making decisions about their efforts to protect the health and well-being of those in their buildings, such as universal and correct use of masks, maintaining adequate physical distance, isolation and quarantine, ventilation improvements, and thorough handwashing.
