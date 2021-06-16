A number to know
186,900. That’s the number of postcards hitting the mail this week to registered voters who haven’t voted in the past four years.
State law requires the Wisconsin Elections Commission to mail these notices. People have 30 days to respond and tell their clerk whether they want to stay on the active voter list. If clerks do not hear from them or if the mailing is undeliverable, people will need to reregister before they can vote in future elections.
Quote to know
“As Minnesotans return to business as usual and we wind down the state’s pandemic response, our focus is on ensuring we emerge from COVID-19 stronger than before.” -- Gov. Tim Walz, announcing a month extension of his emergency powers.
Good to know
City of Red Wing Public Works continues collecting debris from Saturday’s storm. Starting Monday, June 14, crews began traveling through every Red Wing neighborhood to remove branches placed on boulevards.
The Solid Waste Campus at 1873 Bench St. will accept storm-damaged trees and branches at no charge through Friday, July 2.
Need to know
Don’t be burning anything. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources asks the public to stay vigilant and avoid burning due to fire danger across the state -- again. Areas with high fire danger Tuesday included Pepin, Pierce and St. Croix counties.
Nice to know
On June 20 – the summer solstice and the day with the most light – Minnesota and Wisconsin residents will join thousands of advocates across the world to participate in The Longest Day and fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s.
Participants may choose to support the event through activities that are good for the brain and body -- biking, hiking, playing sports and more -- to raise funds and awareness to advance Alzheimer’s Association care, support and research.
