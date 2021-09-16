A number to know
46,000. Than 46,000 Minnesota students 12 to 17 years old have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since the launch of the state’s “Vax to School” campaign.
Since July 28, the percentage of Minnesotans 12-15 years old with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose has increased from 42% to 54.6%. For 16-17-year-olds, the rate has increased from 54.2% to 60.5%. Minnesota is leading the Midwest in reported student vaccinations.
Quote to know
“This bicycle curriculum is a very good fit into our community’s long interest and investment in our bike trails.” -- Suzanne Blue, Red Wing Area Fund chair, talking about a major grant for Minnesota State College Southeast. Read the full story here.
Good to know
The Goodhue County 4-H horse team of Tucker Jacobson, Charli Gjemski, Rachel Nesseth and Maggie Mlsna will compete at State Fairgrounds this weekend. Photo and schedule attached. Events start Friday and go through Monday. Learn more at extension.umn.edu/4-h-events/minnesota-4-h-state-horse-show.
Need to know
The Fall Flood Run is this Saturday, Sept. 18. Expect to encounter motorcyclists -- single or tandem, pods of a dozen or two dozen -- cruising Highways 61 and 35 as they raise money for Gillette Children’s Hospital.
Nice to know
Go beyond German beer and brats to take a deeper look at how language, religion, education, and the arts have shaped and been shaped by Wisconsin’s German immigrant communities. “Neighbors Past and Present: The Wisconsin German Experience” is on exhibit at Chippewa Valley Museum through Nov. 13 in Eau Claire.
