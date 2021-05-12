Jessica McGee is the director of the Red Wing Public Library and has worked there for almost eight years. McGee has had a love of reading her entire life and enjoys supporting the community through her job.
We spoke with McGee about how she started her career, what she likes about her job, what her favorite book genre is and more.
What made you want to become a library director?
I have always loved libraries. I read my entire school and public library juvenile collection and when I turned 12, they let me assist with selecting books for the collections. I volunteered in our library while in high school and then worked at the library when I was in college. I have worked my way up from library page to library director. I think I have held pretty much every position in a library. I feel this helps me to be a better director because I have an understanding of what each job entails.
What do you like about your job?
I love many things about my job. I feel that libraries play an extremely important role in our society. I like providing programming and services to our community. I also really love spreadsheets and working on the budget.
What is hard about your job?
Public speaking. Prior to having this job, I did some public speaking, but not as much as I currently do. I had never been on television prior to holding this position. I believe that I have greatly improved and feel much more relaxed.
What is your favorite book or book genre?
I am a lifelong romance reader and I also really love military nonfiction books. They are pretty far apart on the spectrum, but I greatly enjoy both.
Picking one favorite book is hard. For romance it would be Ransom by Julie Garwood and for military history I would pick Easy Company Soldier by Don Malarkey with Bob Welch.
Are there any exciting events coming up at the library?
We will be gearing up for Summer Reading soon. We are excited to be able to have that kick off. Our program is designed for all ages. We recently received permission to hold our Story Time in Bay point Park. We will also be setting up some story walks. I think it will be a fun summer.
What do you want people to know about the library?
I would like people to know that we have many wonderful things to offer and that we are here to support the community. We have a fantastic staff that are really dedicated to the community.
