Paul Drotos joined the Goodhue County Board of Commissioners in January 2017 and has helped with the sustainability of the county’s environment ever since.
Drotos is the vice chair of the Great River Rail Commission and has been a member of the Red Wing Lions Club for over 30 years.
We talked with Drotos about what inspired him to join the county board, what he advocates for, what he does on his off time and more.
What inspired you to join?
I had several bones to pick with my predecessor. And, speaking of bones, it takes three kinds of bones to be a good public servant. The back bone is required to stand up for what you believe. The wish bone is for hoping to make necessary improvements. And, the funny bone is for being able to laugh at yourself before somebody else does it for you.
What do you hope to accomplish for the residents of Red Wing?
Prosperity is something we can all share in. It means fair opportunity for everybody to succeed. It is not trickle up or down. It is the realization that a rising tide raises all ships.
What is one particular topic/issue that you advocate for?
I believe that sustainability is the issue of our lifetime because it can address environmental degradation and climate change for the long run.
What is one thing you like most about being on the board?
I have had the opportunity to meet and work with very broad minded and concerned individuals with remarkable gifts that they are always willing to share.
What do you find difficult about your job?
Trying to stop thinking about it. There is always so much to learn and to try to understand. It is sometimes hard to focus on a moving target like the future.
What do you do outside of the county board?
I enjoy my family and friends. Grandkids are the best! I have lots of hobbies. I love to fix broken stuff.
