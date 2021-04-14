Brad Anderson joined the Goodhue County Board in 2015 and started right away by soliciting bonds for the 2016 renovation of the Citizens Building. Over the years, Anderson has worked on many county issues and continues to focus on informing citizens with the correct information.
Anderson spoke about why he joined the board, what he hopes to accomplish, what he advocates for and more.
What inspired you to join?
I was encouraged to run for the commissioner seat by former commissioner, Richard Samuelson and many citizens I had worked with on various boards I had served on. Samuelson and his wife, Jerrie, were excellent mentors on county issues.
As I have found out being a commissioner requires a support network and it does start at home with family. In my case my wife, Kathy, is certainly a large part of that support network. I still to this day am reminded of the even, steady demeanor of commissioner Samuelson and how well it served the citizens of Goodhue County. I value that style of leadership and strive to continue to serve with a steady and deliberate decision making process.
I am always inspired by the commissioners and staff within our county and all the commissioners and staff of the counties our county interacts. Working with colleagues is very rewarding and the sharing of information in that process is extremely valuable.
What do you hope to accomplish for the residents of Red Wing?
I am an elected official who always wants to address the issues and challenges of all the citizens of the county. Red Wing has a slight advantage because of their population and the need to meet different state requirements.
My approach is to leverage the county resources to enhance the city’s efforts. Communication is the key component to ensuring a city and county are working for common goals. The county should and wants to be a partner in the work of a city in addressing such issues as housing needs, business development or any number of coordinated efforts that enhance the county as a place to live, work or play.
What is one particular topic/issue that you advocate for?
I am not so sure if there are only a few topics and especially not just one I would advocate for.
The work of a commissioner for me focuses on the future and how the actions of today will improve the lives of our citizens. It requires discussion and an intentional dialogue about what we know now and what we see over the next few years.
For some, immediate action seems important, but many times more deliberation identifies the right path and best outcome with the information we have currently.
History usually looks at results, while historians look at how we got there. Without engaging in the effort to deliberate a decision fully, the results may not reflect the full potential of a particular action. No one wants to correct an action made hastily.
What is one thing you like most about being on the board?
I enjoy working with the commissioners and staff both internally and externally. I am rejuvenated by the citizens who engage in the process of government. I am sure I will always be interested in hearing many opinions on a subject. I always believe the answer is in the room. It is our job as participants in the process to bring all the dialogue out to address concerns and questions before decisions are made.
I really am interested in how we can partner with local units of government within our county and also can point to successes working with other partner counties.
What do you find difficult about your job?
One of the challenges is transferring information on decisions to our constituents. As a commissioner we receive a monumental amount of information to digest and on a variety of subjects. When we are processing information for a decision not all citizens have the full scope of the information we use in those decisions.
We are tasked, sometimes by statue, to act or react to an issue and are required to follow certain guidelines that may or may not be understood or in line with public sentiment. I feel my work as a commissioner is some decision making and the rest is working on informing citizens.
What do you do outside of the county board?
I am a retired dairy and hog farmer and a retired farm implement mechanic. I work on our farm and spend most of my time keeping up on county work. We live on our family farm in rural Cannon Falls and enjoy the beautiful countryside of Goodhue County.
