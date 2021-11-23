Theft
A resident of Hennings Avenue reported on Nov. 13 that someone broke the glass door on his residence and stole $4,548 worth of items.
A Prescott resident reported on Nov. 13 that someone stole tools from a residence on Spring Creek Avenue (value: $2,000).
A resident of Malmquist Avenue reported on Nov. 13 that items were stolen from the garage at her residence. The value is an unknown amount.
A St. Paul resident reported on Nov. 14 that a firearm was stolen from his vehicle while parked on Collischan Road. No value amount was given.
A resident of Seventh St. reported on Nov. 18 that a mannequin was stolen off his porch (value: $175).
A resident of West 7th Street reported on Nov. 19 that his trailer and its contents were stolen from Tile Drive (value of trailer: $2,500, unknown value of items in the trailer).
A resident of Bush Street reported on Nov. 20 that his bicycle was stolen from his residence (value: $800).
A resident of Lawrence Street reported on Nov. 21 that a pressure washer and a catalytic convertor had been stolen (value: $2,000).
Property damage
A Bluff Street resident reported on Nov. 15 that a tire was damaged on his vehicle while parked at this residence (value: $60).
An individual reported on Nov. 18 that two metal bollards were damaged at a local park (value: $2,400).
A business on Tile Drive reported on Nov. 19 that a lock had been cut on one of their trailers (value: $15).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.