Theft
A resident of Seventh Street reported on Nov. 18 that a mannequin was stolen off his porch (value: $175).
A Red Wing resident reported on Nov. 27 that someone entered her vehicle and stole miscellaneous items (value: $1,918).
A member of a local church reported on Nov. 27 that someone cut a hasp on a storage shed and stole equipment (value: $1,030).
A resident of Highway 58 Blvd reported on Nov. 28 that the front grill and the registration sticker were stolen off his vehicle while parked on the 500 block of West 7th Street (value: $150).
Property damage
A business on Tile Drive reported on Nov. 19 that a lock had been cut on one of their trailers (value: $15).
A Red Wing resident reported on Nov. 28 that a tire was damaged while her vehicle was parked on Wilkie Street (value: $100).
