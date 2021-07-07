Theft
Priyanka Molthati, 326 West 3rd St., reported on July 2 a package was stolen from a vehicle. No value given.
Property damage
A resident of South Oak Drive reported that a side window had been broken out of her vehicle sometime between June 29 and 30. No damage value given.
