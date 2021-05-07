ELLSWORTH -- On Friday, May 7, 2021, at about 10:21 am, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a UTV accident with injury on private property near 730th Avenue and 290th Street in Gilman Township.
It was determined Mitchell Vanasse, 41, Spring Valley, was operating a 2020 Honda UTV when he lost control and rolled on its side. Vanasse was transported by Spring Valley Area Ambulance Service from the scene with undetermined injuries to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office at the scene was Spring Valley Area Ambulance Service and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
