Minnesota's first Statewide Pedestrian System Plan provides policy and investment guidance to improve places where people walk across and along highways.
The plan, which the Department of Transportation released Wednesday, May 26, 2021, identifies priority areas for investments and lays out specific strategies to improve walking availability and accessibility now and for the next 20 years to help communities plan for the future.
“Safety is our top priority at MnDOT. This plan provides an important framework and will help ensure we are meeting the needs and interests of people, today and into the future,” said Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher. “Creating safe places for people to walk is essential to improving equity and mobility, addressing climate change, and ultimately providing a better quality of life for everyone.”
The Statewide Pedestrian System Plan:
- offers policy direction
- identifies investment need
- provides technical guidance
- sets performance measures to track progress.
Work on the plan begin in February 2019 and included two public engagement efforts that reached 2,700 people statewide. MnDOT also installed seven pedestrian safety demonstrations projects across Minnesota to show certain safety measures in action. All of that feedback went through an internal process of evaluation to help MnDOT achieve better outcomes for people walking.
“This plan helps MnDOT identify opportunities and implement the right strategies on projects to make walking safer and more convenient for all Minnesotans,” said Tori Nill, director of Office of Transit and Active Transportation. “While the plan doesn’t tell us exactly what to do in every situation, it does provide the tools we need to make those decisions and make sure pedestrian safety is included on every highway project.”
The plan is available for view on the MnDOT Statewide Pedestrian System Plan website.
