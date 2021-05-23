ST. PAUL — Buckling up in a vehicle is an automatic move for most Minnesotans and people across the country, and it works. The lives saved by seat belts nationwide would fill a professional sports stadium - more than 69,000 people (2015-2019) according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
But with unbelted deaths in Minnesota outpacing previous years, law enforcement statewide will be conducting extra seat belt patrols May 24 through June 6 to stop the growing loss of life. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety coordinates the campaign with funding provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Preliminary reports show 38 unbelted motorists died as of May 21 compared with 25 this time last year, a 52 percent increase. This follows a deadly 2020 when 112 unbelted motorists died on Minnesota roads compared to 73 in 2019. The 112 unbelted motorist deaths in 2020 were also the highest since 2012 (116).
“Would you like the lecture or the eulogy?” said Mike Hanson, Office of Traffic Safety director. “Sadly, the number of grieving families hearing the eulogies is way too high when you consider how these deaths can be so easily prevented. If you want to be there for your loved ones, stop with the weak excuses for not wearing a seat belt. Drive smart and buckle up.”
The numbers
- In 1987, 4,176 vehicle occupants suffered severe injuries in traffic crashes. That number dropped to 1,056 in 2020.
- In 2020:
- The highest number of unbelted fatalities (12) of 15-19-year-olds since 2011 (20).
- The highest number of unbelted fatalities (32) of 25-39-year-olds since 2012 (36).
- 79 percent of the unbelted deaths occurred in Greater Minnesota (outside the seven-county metro area).
- Adults must take the time to correctly use child restraints, teach children the value of buckling up and model seat belt use. From 2016-2020:
- 20 children (ages 0-7) were killed in motor vehicles.
- Eight of the victims were properly secured, eight were not properly restrained, and restraint use was unknown in four fatalities.
- Of the 87 children (ages 0-7) seriously injured in motor vehicles, 49 percent were known to be properly secured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.