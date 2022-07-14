Property damage
Samantha Kaus, Pine Island, reported on July 12 that sometime between midnight and 10:40 a.m. on July 12, the windshield on her loaner vehicle was damaged while parked near her residence. No value given.
Theft
Kevin Pohl, Dennison, reported on July 13 that gas was stolen out of several vehicles on his property. It is estimated that 40 gallons had been taken from the vehicles.
Citations
July 12
Brian Keith Kamradt, Rancho Mission Viejo, California, 53, issued in Minneola Township, speeding: 85 in 65.
Wayne Lee Possehl, Frontenac, 69, issued in Florence Township, failure to notify owner of damaged property.
Danielle Mary Elworthy, Stockholm, 27, issued in Zumbrota Township, speeding: 82 in 60.
Ezequiel Jose Barce Rodriguez, Red Wing, 25, issued in Goodhue Township, speeding: 82 in 60, no Minnesota driver’s license.
Michael Alan Cremer, Faribault, 60, issued in Dennison, speeding: 44 in 35.
Jesse Ryan Johnson, St. Paul, 47, issued in Dennison, speeding: 44 in 35.
Melanyd Del Carrion Sulbaran, Rochester, 25, issued in Dennison, speeding: 49 in 35.
Brynn Marie Pitzer, Dover, 19, issued in Featherstone Township, speeding: 72 in 55.
Jerry Lee Allers, Goodhue, 40, issued in Zumbrota Township, speeding: 79 in 55.
John Patrick Zorn, Red Wing, 52, issued in Hay Creek Township, speeding: 65 in 55.
July 13
Jerome Wayne Bignell, Cannon Falls, 46, issued in upper Burnside, driving after license revocation.
Amanda Kay Maroo, Rochester, 35, issued in Pine Island, driving after license revocation.
