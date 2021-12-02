Theft
A Stanton resident reported on Nov. 3 that a pergola was stolen from in front of his home (complainant estimated value at $4,500).
A Zumbrota business reported on Nov. 5 that two catalytic converters had been stolen from vehicles parked in their lot. An attempt was made to take a third catalytic converter. No value was given.
A Dennison resident reported on Nov. 11 that sometime within the past four days, someone entered his property and took around 200 pounds of scrap copper wiring (value: $730).
A Frontenac business reported on Nov. 17 that a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked outside the business. The theft occurred sometime in the past few days (value: $1,200).
A Hwy 58 resident reported on Nov. 28 that two license plates were stolen from a vehicle parked at his residence sometime in the past three days. No value given.
A Cannon Falls business reported on Nov. 29 that on the evening of Nov. 24, an unknown male removed scrap metal from scrap containers on their property (value: $125).
Property damage
Deputies discovered on Nov. 5 that two disc golf net posts had been broken off at a park in Pine Island (estimated value: $60).
A Pine Island couple reported on Nov. 8 that overnight a tire had been slashed on a vehicle parked in their driveway. No value was given.
An individual reported on Nov. 14 that sometime between Nov. 12-14, the door to his storage unit in Cannon Falls had been damaged. Entry was not gained to the unit (value estimate: $400).
An Ellsworth resident reported on Nov. 23 that her vehicle has been broken into while it was parked on Pioneer Road. Sometime between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m., a rear passenger window was smashed and her purse was taken from the vehicle. The purse and contents were valued at $230. Damage to the vehicle is estimated at $500. A bank and credit card were used in Red Wing.
A Pine Island business reported on Nov. 24 that a stack of four tires was started on fire behind the business. A suspect was seen on camera lighting the stack on fire. The area was searched for the suspect but no one was located. No loss in value as the tires were in the trash.
A Cannon Falls church reported on Nov. 29 that sometime overnight a window on a rear door was broken to gain entry to the church. Nothing was found missing and no further damage was found. Repair and replacement of the door were estimated at $250 and $1,000, respectively.
(1) comment
A lot of break-ins could be eliminated if everyone just taped a bag of crystal meth to the outside of the door.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.