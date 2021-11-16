At 7:26 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, the Red Wing fire department received a call reporting a grain bin fire at ADM, 127 Lagrange St. One firefighter was injured and transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing with minor injuries.
Firefighters were on the scene within two minutes of receiving the call. Firefighters found fire inside a cement grain bin, which housed flaxseed, and gained access from the top of the bin to extinguish the fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire approximately five hours after their arrival.
There was no structural damage to the grain bin. There is, however, water, fire, and smoke damage to the remaining grain in the affected bin. Initial activities included searching the area and ensuring the fire did not spread to the affected grain plant. Firefighters continued to extinguish the fire as well as remove the grain. The cause of the fire, which originated in the grain bin, is still under investigation.
Apparatuses used on the scene included five fire engines, two ladder truck, two ambulances, one chief officer and two utility vehicles. A total of 40 firefighters worked at the scene for more than five hours.
Red Wing was assisted on scene by Ellsworth with a ladder truck, Lake City with a ladder truck, Goodhue with a fire engine, Zumbrota with a fire engine and Ellsworth with an ambulance. Cannon Falls provided station coverage with a fire engine. Goodhue County sheriffs dispatch and Red Wing Police assisted.
