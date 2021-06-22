Most Minnesotans feel pretty safe going about their daily lives. That's according newly released safewise.com survey data.
Minnesota ties with Idaho for fifth in the nation as the least worried state, the latest Safest Cities report says. Ahead of them are 1. Vermont, 2. Wyoming, 3. North Dakota and 4. Montana.
Over the past three years, safewise has surveyed more than 15,000 Americans — at least 300 from every state — to find out about their perceptions and attitudes about safety and crime. The study also uses FBI crime statistics to create the report and rankings. You can read about the methodology here.
The company said they use data in their interviews to spot how people perceive safety and danger, as well as respondents’ experiences with different types of crimes.
Fear vs reality
Across the country, there has been an 8% drop in the overall level of daily concern about safety over the past three years — that is despite nearly 7 in 10 Americans thinking crime is increasing.
Here are a few numbers to know:
• Only 1 in 10 Americans thinks crime is decreasing although it’s been on a downward trend for two decades.
• Package theft is the most worrisome crime issue for Americans, with nearly 5 in 10 respondents worried that it will happen to them.
• Property crime is the second-most worrisome crime issue, with 4 in 10 Americans worried that it will happen to them.
• Even though more than half of all Americans are concerned about gun violence daily, only 38% are worried that it will happen to them.
• Women, younger Americans, and those with children at home express higher levels of crime concern than other demographic groups.
• Americans 55 or older have fewer personal experiences with all types of crime compared to every other demographic factor.
The survey also looked at perceptions of property crimes and gun violence as well as what keeps people up at night.
